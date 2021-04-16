Air National Guard plans flyover salute to fallen pilot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Air National Guard units will come together on Saturday to honor the memory of a pilot killed in a training exercise last year.

Maj. Durwood “Hawk” Jones died in a plane crash while piloting his F-16 over Michigan's Upper Peninsula last October.

F-16s from the 115th Fighter Wing stationed in Madison and F-15s from the Oregon Air National Guard’s 123rd Fighter Squadron will fly in a "missing man formation" this Saturday for Jones, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The maneuver is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. above Madison's Truax Field and will be part of a memorial service.

Jones' brother is an F-15 pilot with the Oregon unit which is participating in solidarity with the Wisconsin fighter wing.

American flags will be placed aboard two of the jets and then presented to Jones' children after the aerial salute.

The aircraft will arrange themselves into a "V" pattern for the missing man formation. The lead plane will abruptly pull up and away from the other jets, leaving an empty space for Jones.

He was a decorated combat veteran, deploying as a part of a United States Pacific Command Theater Support Package to Japan in 2015 and to Korea in 2017. He deployed again in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel to Afghanistan in 2019.

Jones has been awarded two Air Medal’s with combat “C” devices, which are awarded to individuals who have been personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action.