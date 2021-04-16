As Biden improves with vets, Afghanistan plan a plus to some

ELM GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Voters who served in the military have long leaned Republican, but there are signs that Democrat Joe Biden may have cut into that advantage. And as Biden improves with veterans, his new plan to leave the Afghanistan War by Sept. 11 is seen as a plus to some. The Afghanistan decision is a priority for many on active duty, and especially post-9/11 veterans, though there are others who served there who may think the U.S. is abandoning Afghans they worked with or who feel the sacrifices of lives lost were in vain. The move is a longtime promise of Biden, who advocated it as vice president in the Obama administration.