Asian shares rise as vaccine wait tempers Wall St optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have advanced after China reported its economy expanded at an 18% annual pace in the first quarter of the year. Jubilance over strong U.S. economic data and a Wall Street record high was tempered by caution over coronavirus outbreaks in the region, where rollouts of vaccines have lagged. The benchmark Nikkei 225 finished moderately higher Friday, while other regional indexes also rose despite listless trading. Wall Street hit more record highs as a suite of stellar data suggested the recovery of the economy and corporate profits is accelerating. Japan, which has barely started its inoculations, is considering stricter measures against rising infections.