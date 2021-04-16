Skip to Content

Authorities identify 19-year-old killed after car crashes into McFarland house

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the person who was killed when a car drove into a McFarland home Tuesday night.

19-year-old Cam-Ron P. M. Poelinitz, from Fitchburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office Friday evening.

Authorities said he died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation of the crash which occurred after a McFarland police officer allegedly had tried to pull the car over on U.S. Highway 51.

The car exited onto Siggelkow Road and disappeared into a neighborhood, according to investigators. The officer saw the car again on Siggelkow Road shortly before it accelerated and crashed into a house in the 5400 block.

The death remains under investigation by DCI and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

