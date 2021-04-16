Badgers add Ilver to basketball recruiting class

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers men's basketball team has officially added some international flavor to their 2021 recruiting class. The team announced the addition of Markus Ilver out of Estonia.

The 6'8" forward most recently played at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. Ilver recently represented Estonia at the 2020 Baltic Sea Basketball Cup, earning MVP honors. He averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game.

“Markus is an excellent addition to our recruiting class and program," head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "He impressed us from the very beginning with size, athleticism and a skillset that matches our style of play. Markus has a well-rounded game with room to grow in all areas. His ability to shoot the ball at his size has been his strength to this point. Playing at Western Reserve Academy under coach Pete Hutchins has helped Markus’ game continue to grow on both ends of the floor."