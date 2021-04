MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin hockey star Dylan Holloway is moving on to the next level.

The #Oilers have signed forward Dylan Holloway to a three-year entry-level contract!



The 2020 14th-overall pick just completed his second @NCAAIceHockey season with @BadgerMHockey, tallying 35 points in 23 games. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/CarpNl7ED3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 16, 2021

The All-Big Ten First-Team selection has signed an entry level contract with the Edmonton Oilers. They drafted him 14th overall in 2020.

Holloway tallied 35 points for the Badgers in 23 games this past season. He was third in the nation in scoring average per game.