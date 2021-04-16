Bilingual vaccination clinic to encourage Latino community

MADISON (WKOW) -- There was a long line outside the Literacy Network in Madison, for a vaccine clinic catered towards the Latino community.

Ingrid Ortiz, a nurse and one of the organizers said they had instructional videos in Spanish and bilingual volunteers all for a very specific reason.

"The hesitancy of the community in general, it's there," she said.

She and Dr. Wendy Molaska paired up to bring Fitchburg Family Pharmacy on board to continue their campaign bringing vaccination clinics to the community.

"Each of these groups presents unique challenges and obviously this one is the language barrier," Daniel Ricci with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy said.

At the clinic some receiving their shots explained that many in the Latino community were more scared of the vaccination process than the actual virus itself.

So Friday was an exercise in comfort.

"If we can actually come where people are comfortable, that helps a lot of people to more easily show up, roll up their sleeves and get that vaccine," Dr. Molaska said.

While there is a lot of hesitancy in the Latino community to get vaccinated, people, at the clinic Friday said that the environment helped set them more at ease.

"In most places, people don't speak Spanish so they cant give us a proper orientation," Jairo Castillo, who got his vaccine, said. "Since we don't understand English very well, we can end up ill-informed."

Castillo said he was originally worried about getting the vaccine, but when he thought about the opportunity this event presented, it became obvious.

"In our countries, many don't have the opportunities to get vaccinated," he said. "So I just decided that I should get mine to take advantage of the fact that here it's much easier."

In total they administered 145 vaccines.

The event was originally supposed to provide Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses.

But after that was paused, organizers had to quickly transition to Pfizer.

They'll be hosting a second dose clinic on May 7th.