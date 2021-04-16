Bucks encourage fans to get vaccinated

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As Wisconsin continues its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Milwaukee Bucks push fans to get their shot as soon as possible.

In a tweet Friday, the Bucks said they held a clinic for their players and staff to receive vaccinations through Froedert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin. They called on their fans to follow suit.

"The Bucks encourage everyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as the vaccine becomes available to you. We are committed to using our platform to educate our community about how the vaccine is the best way to keep everyone safe and to return our lives to normal," the Bucks said in the tweet.

In conjunction with our @Froedtert & @MedicalCollege partners, the Bucks have held vaccine clinics for players and team staff.



Everyone 16 years and older is eligible for the Covid-19 Vaccine.



Find your nearest clinic at https://t.co/nQhdS4KSYs pic.twitter.com/FFMLySSYuG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 16, 2021