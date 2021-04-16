Chicago video tests newsroom handling of graphic footage

NEW YORK (AP) — The release of body camera footage showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old was another test for news organizations. The March 29 shooting forced newsrooms to weigh how much graphic material they should show now that video of police confrontations is becoming commonplace. One Chicago digital site offered subscribers a choice to read the story with or without the video. National television outlets took similar approaches. They showed jumpy body camera footage of officer Eric Stillman chasing Adam Toledo and ordering him to drop a gun, followed by Toledo’s empty hands being raised. The video is stopped at the moment of the fatal shot.