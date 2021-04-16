Community Action Coalition doubles food delivery capacity

MADISON (WKOW) -- Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin is doubling its food delivery capacity.

The non-profit bought two new refrigerator trucks to help keep up with the demand for food during the pandemic.

The trucks will be used to deliver to food pantries in Dane, Jefferson and Waukesha counties.

"I am so privileged and happy and thrilled. I think that the point of today is just absolute joy, and celebrating our ability to stay safe and actually get food out faster and more efficient to our current trip partners. It really means a lot," said Amber Duddy, Community Action Coalition's executive director.

The trucks were purchased with a grant from the Department of Agriculture and donations from United Way, the Peddling Foundation and Goodman Foundation.