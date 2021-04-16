Warming waters could spell trouble for Lake Michigan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Warming waters may soon have profound impacts on Lake Michigan, according to a new study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

The study was published in mid-March after researchers with NOAA analyzed 30 years of data.

The information comes from a buoy that sits in-between Wisconsin and Michigan, towards the southern end of the lake.

A cable is attached to this buoy and stretches around 500 feet deep, equipped with sensors that measure temperatures at different depths. This thermistor string has been in Lake Michigan since 1990, measuring temperatures every hour for the last 30 years.

Researchers at the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, part of NOAA, analyzed this data and found that in addition to the surface water temperature, Lake Michigan's deeper waters are warming too.

"Near the surface it was around, oh, 0.3°C to 0.4°C per decade. At 110m (360ft), it was around 0.05°C per decade," says Craig Stow, who was part of the research team that published the findings.

One of the graphs in their article shows the monthly long-term water temperature trends in Lake Michigan throughout the year at each depth at which a temperature sensor is located. At each depth, from 1990 through 2019, a warming trend has been recorded for nearly every month.

While the temperature increases in the deeper parts of the lake may seem small, Stow maintains the impacts may be big.

"Most of the fish species and all of the things that they prey on are used to this cycle of mixing twice a year," he said. "Their life cycles are fueled by that; when they lay eggs and when they hatch and all those sorts of things. If that cycle changes, then it's going to affect again, the fish community and all the things they need."

Lakes in the region, like Lake Michigan, are considered dimictic; dimictic lakes "flip" their water about twice a year. When temperatures between the surface water and the deeper waters are the same, the surface water is cycled downwards while the deeper water is cycled upwards.

Craig Stow, a researcher at the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, says the data their study found suggests the Fall turnover is getting later. This means that the cooling period that usually follows over the course of the Winter is getting shorter too.

That could lead to less ice coverage across the lake during the Winter, which may impact fish species that lay their eggs in shallow water using the frozen sheet above to protect their eggs. Less ice coverage could also lead to more lake effect snow events in areas that surround the lake.

Based on the data the research found, projections suggest that a shift in the mixing could occur by the end of this century.