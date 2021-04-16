Deputy fatally shoots knife-wielding man in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man who refused to drop his weapon was shot when he lunged toward a sheriff’s deputy outside a South Florida strip mall. Broward Sheriff Greg Tony told news outlets Jeffrey Guy Sacks died at a hospital after Thursday night’s incident. The sheriff says Sacks carried a knife into a department store in North Lauderdale after 9 p.m. Thursday. Callers told emergency dispatchers that the man had cut himself with the knife. The sheriff says the man left the store and began making threats toward himself and a deputy. He says the man was shot when he refused to drop the knife and lunged toward the deputy.