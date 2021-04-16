Economist: Millenials fuel housing market demand

MADISON (WKOW) -- An economist with Realtor.com said that the Millennial generation is driving much of the demand in the housing market.

"We're seeing a lot of buyers, especially young ones, right, the millennial generation is coming of age, not only of home buying, but coming of age where they're growing families having children," said Economist George Ratiu. "Quality of life is very important for today's buyers and the Wisconsin markets offer it in spades."

Ratiu made the comments in an interview with 27 News Thursday.

Realtor.com recently listed three Wisconsin areas among the top housing markets in the nation: Beloit-Janesville, Appleton and Madison.

To combat shortages in not only traditional single-family homes, but in housing more broadly, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway introduced a plan that calls for 10,000 new homes every five years.

“We need to push as hard as we can on affordable housing while dramatically increasing the amount of housing being built and helping people stay in the neighborhoods they have always called home,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.