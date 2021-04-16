Federal long-term care vaccination program to end

MADISON (WKOW) -- After four months and nearly 110,000 people vaccinated, the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will draw to a close before the end of April.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, clinics run by CVS and Walgreens vaccinated 62,000 residents and 47,000 staff members at long-term care facilities across the state.

DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the end of the partnership did not signal the end of the department's commitment to protecting staff and residents in long-term care.

"Through these efforts, we have been able to get nearly 110,000 staff and residents in these facilities protected from COVID-19. As the federal program comes to an end, we will continue to ensure new staff and residents can get vaccinated moving forward," Timberlake said in the release.

In order to maintain a steady flow of vaccines to these facilities, the federal government will provide direct allocations of vaccines to in-house pharmacies.