Former Temple U business dean indicted in rankings scandal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The former dean of Temple University’s business school has been charged with falsifying data to boost the school’s rankings, draw more students and donors and vastly increase the school’s revenue. The federal indictment unsealed Friday charges 74-year-old Moshe Porat with conspiracy and wire fraud for allegedly sending phony information about its graduate business programs to U.S. News & World Report. The information about student test scores and other data helped the Philadelphia university’s Fox School of Business claim the top-ranked spot on the magazine’s influential list of online MBA programs for several years and quadruple its enrollment. A defense lawyer says Porat “vigorously denies” the charges.