Friday’s Scores

9:13 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Campbellsport 28, Laconia 0

Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0

Fond du Lac 63, Green Bay Preble 3

Kimberly 31, Appleton East 6

Lodi 39, Turner 0

Lomira 14, St. Marys Springs 12

Milton 14, Stoughton 7

Necedah 27, Wauzeka-Steuben 14

Pius XI Catholic 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 8

Ripon 35, Waupun 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, ccd.

Fort Atkinson vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.

Middleton vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.

Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Kewaunee, ccd.

West Allis Central vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

