Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Campbellsport 28, Laconia 0
Cuba City 28, Fennimore 0
Fond du Lac 63, Green Bay Preble 3
Kimberly 31, Appleton East 6
Lodi 39, Turner 0
Lomira 14, St. Marys Springs 12
Milton 14, Stoughton 7
Necedah 27, Wauzeka-Steuben 14
Pius XI Catholic 42, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 8
Ripon 35, Waupun 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcadia vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, ccd.
Fort Atkinson vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.
Middleton vs. Madison Memorial, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Kewaunee, ccd.
West Allis Central vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, ccd.
