Georgia governor gets GOP primary challenge from renegade

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia lawmaker Vernon Jones says he will run against incumbent Georgia governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary. Jones shot to prominence in Republican circles when he endorsed Trump last year. He’s also been a frequent proponent of the baseless claim that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud. Like the former president, Jones blames Kemp for the loss. The onetime elected leader of a large Atlanta suburban county proclaimed himself a Republican in January and has been courting Trump’s support for the race. Jones’ announcement comes the day before another key test for Kemp. County Republican parties will hold conventions and Trump loyalists are pushing motions to censure Kemp.