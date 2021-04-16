Getting Answers: COVID-19 vaccine myths to look out for

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that everyone 16 and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, misinformation is swirling about the vaccines.

UW Health is working to make it easier to detect what's real and what isn't. Ajay Sethi who specializes in population health sciences and is the faculty director said there are some things to look out for.

“Sometimes misinformation sounds like well-intentioned advice,” Sethi said. “Always question the source of information you receive about vaccines; did it originate from a scientific or medical authority?”

The hospital system provided a list of common misconceptions about the vaccines:

I had COVID-19 so I don’t need the vaccine

I don’t need the second dose because I either got COVID-19 after my first dose or because I heard one shot is good enough

You only need a vaccine if you live in cities or work in crowded areas

The vaccines were rushed to approval and are not safe as a result

All of these are false notions, the hospital said.