Green Alert issued for missing Kenosha man

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The Kenosha Police Department issued a Green Alert for a Kenosha veteran Friday.

Police reported Jason M. Sanchez, 45, of Kenosha was last seen by his group living facility, Dayton Residential, around 4 p.m.

Sanchez was later seen around 9:41 p.m. by a customer at the Wine Knot on the 5600 block of 6th Avenue and was seen walking south, according to officials.

Authorities described Sanchez as a 5' 11" white man with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 230 pounds, and last seen wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and black or navy blue sneakers.

According to officals, Sanchez has family in Indiana and Chicago.

Law Enforcement has concerns for his welfare and he may be past due on his medication.

If you have any information about Sanchez, please contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.