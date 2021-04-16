‘In the Heights’ to open Tribeca Film Festival in June

NEW YORK (AP) — The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” will kick off the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, two days before the film opens in theaters and begins streaming. Set in New York’s Washington Heights, Jon M. Chu’s “In the Heights” will premiere across every New York borough — including the United Palace theater in Washington Heights, festival organizers said Friday. The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Tribeca is planning an expansive festival beginning June 9 in open-air venues around the city. Warner Bros. will release “In the Heights on June 11 in theaters and on HBO Max.