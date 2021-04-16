Interior head Haaland revokes Trump-era orders on energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday revoked a series of Trump administration orders that promoted fossil fuel development on public lands and waters, and issued a separate directive that prioritizes climate change in agency decisions. The moves are part of a government-wide effort by the Biden administration to address climate change ahead of a virtual climate summit President Joe Biden is hosting next week. Haaland said the orders will “make our communities more resilient to climate change and … help lead the transition to a clean energy economy.”