Iran starts enriching uranium to 60%, its highest level ever

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has started enriching uranium up to 60% purity, its highest level ever, after the sabotage at its Natanz nuclear site this past weekend. That’s according to Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who made the comments in a report on Iranian state television. The announcement marks a significant escalation after the sabotage that damaged centrifuges, an attack suspected of having been carried out by Israel. It could inspire a further response from Israel amid a long-running shadow war between the nations.