Issa Rae gives new creatives a hand, talks ending ‘Insecure’

New York (AP) — Rising entertainment mogul Issa Rae is looking to find up-and-coming fashion, film, music and visual art creatives from underrepresented communities. She’s teaming up with LIFEWTR, PepsiCo’s bottled water product line and its “Life Unseen” campaign. The “Insecure” co-creator, executive producer and star also says she’s “happy with where things are ending” on the HBO series — even if fans may be sad. “That’s like being mad that you’re reaching the end of a book,” she says. She’s also got a series loosely based off the firecracker female rap duo City Girls, as well as a remake to the cult classic “Set It Off.”