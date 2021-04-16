Italy moves toward slow reopening with outdoor dining

MILAN (AP) — Italy is planning to start emerging later this month from rolling partial lockdowns that were imposed during a fall coronavirus surge. The government said Friday that outdoor dining would be allowed and schools at all grade levels would open in the country’s lower-risk regions starting April 26. The government said its decision to set a date for the openings that initially were planned to start no sooner than May was based on improved infection data and progress in Italy’s vaccination campaign. Premier Mario Draghi said, “We are looking at the future with prudent optimism and trust.”