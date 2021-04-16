Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause to continue until federal guidance changes

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday the hold on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue until a federal recommendation is made to lift it.

On Wednesday, a federal review by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ended with a recommendation to continue the pause while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates the potential link between vaccinations and blood clotting. The committee will meet again next Friday, April 23.

DHS is advising anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to monitor for a number of symptoms for up to three weeks after their vaccine. They include: severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.

You should contact your health care provider if you've experienced any of those symptoms.