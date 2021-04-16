Judge denies teen dad’s attempt to be tried as juvenile in death of newborn

ALBANY (WKOW) -- A Green County judge denied Logan Kruckenberg- Anderson's attempt to move his case to juvenile court.

Kruckenberg-Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Investigators say they were initially told that a baby girl was born on Jan. 5 at an Albany home, then carried from the home by Kruckenberg-Anderson, the newborn's father.

Kruckenberg-Anderson allegedly told the investigators he turned the infant over to a man named Tyler, an acquaintance of his, and the child had not been seen since.

The baby was reported missing Saturday and discovered dead the following day. She had been shot in the head.

The criminal complaint states Kruckenberg-Anderson later admitted to authorities he killed the newborn and left her in the woods.

After a days long hearing on a reverse waiver motion, Judge Thomas Vale ruled that the reverse waiver would depreciate the seriousness of the offense and denied the motion.