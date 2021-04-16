Local construction company contracted for F-35 flight simulator facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin National Guards' 115th Fighter Wing awarded the first of 19 military construction contracts to local construction company J.H. Findorff & Sons.

The contract is for the F-35 Lightning II beddown at the Madison-based unit. Specifically, a 19,000 square foot, state-of-the-art F-35 flight simulator facility after the current 4,646 square foot building is torn down.

The project is expected to take 18-months and cost $9 million, starting in May.

“These full mission simulators are going to be a critical component of the F-35 mission,” said Lt. Col. Charles Merkel, the vice commander of the 115th Fighter Wing. “They will be used for both initial pilot training and continuation training for as long as the F-35 is assigned to the unit.”

In total, the unit expects to fund almost $100 million for construction projects around the base and give these opportunities to local building and construction companies and subcontractors.

The Wisconsin National Guard has enlisted J.H. Findorff & Sons for buildings in the past, like the 2009 communication facility and the renovations to the 2020 squadron operations facility.

The guard said the simulator building will be an employment opportunity for many locals.

“Findorff, its subcontractors and the 11 new employees that will work in the advanced facility all provide a great opportunity for people in the local area to become part of the Truax team,” said Lt. Col. Dan Statz, the deputy commander of the 115th Mission Support Group and member of the 115th Fighter Wing F-35 Unit Conversion Office.