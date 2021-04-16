March in Madison supports path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Demonstrators marched in Madison Friday afternoon to call for a path to citizenship for undocumented essential workers and their families.

They walked from Library Mall to the State Capitol.

Participants are calling for citizenship for all and an end to deportations.

One of the organizers said they wanted to represent all of the essential workers who could not join in the demonstration.

"We are standing out here for you in solidarity, we are demanding justice for you. And we will keep fighting," said organizer Larissa Joanna.

The march is part of a statewide tour that had already been to four cities before Madison. It will end in Milwaukee on May 1.