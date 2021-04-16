MFD investigating attic fire in abandoned east side building

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department extinguished an attic fire in an abandoned business on the far east side Friday, opening an investigation into the cause.

According to MFD Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, the department received multiple 911 calls about a fire on the 1900 block of Bartillon Drive, in the former site of Callahan's Sports Pub. Schuster said firefighters could see smoke from the highway approaching the scene.

The fire started in the attic area and caused substantial damage to the structure. There were no injuries, as the building has been abandoned for some time.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and Schuster said the department does not yet know how the blaze started.

This is a developing story.