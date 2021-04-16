Mild days, cool nights through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A pleasant, seasonal stretch of weather approaches for the weekend.



SET UP

A weak area of high pressure has moved into the Great Lakes area clearing clouds. A weather system moves by this weekend, but far to our south, so we stay dry.

FORECAST

Temps start off cool around freezing before recovering to the upper 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. This will be one of the warmest and brightest days this week.

Tonight will be seasonally cool around the freezing mark again. Below freezing temps are certainly not out of the question this late in the season. On average, our final freeze doesn't occur til the end of April, and freezes are even possible in May.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs getting into the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday under partly sunny skies.



Weather conditions change next workweek with a rain to mix possibility. Monday starts dry with rain chances going up later in the afternoon with temps in the low to mid 50s.



By Monday night, the rain could change over to a snow mix. Precipitation chances linger into Tuesday with isolated mixed showers possible. Temperatures will certainly cool only getting to the low 40s.



Partly sunny Wednesday with temps recovering to the upper 40s. Much milder Thursday with partly sunny skies in the mid to upper 50s.