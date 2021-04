ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is a 3-year-old mixed breed named Tot!

The dog was brought to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin as a stray. No one came looking for him so now he is available for adoption.

Workers at the shelter think he would do best in a home that can provide training for him as well as a lot of outdoor time.

If you would like to meet Tot or any of the other animals at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin call (608) 752-5622.