Police: 8 killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

Police: 8 killed in shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facilityUpdated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Police in Indianapolis say eight people were shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility.
A police spokesperson says multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals.
The official says at least four people were hospitalized including one person with critical injuries.
Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.
Police say the shooter also shot and killed himself.