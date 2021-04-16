Police: Madison man 3 times legal limit when squad cars hit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say a Madison man was three times the legal, alcohol limit when he slammed into a Middleton Police squad car, creating a chain reaction collision.

Authorities also say Dmitry Malin, 46, had an 11-year-old child in the SUV at the time of the early morning, February crash.

A criminal complaint charges Malin with first-offense operating while intoxicated with a person less than 16 years old as a passenger, a misdemeanor count.

The complaint states Malin's blood-alcohol level was .243, more than three times Wisconsin's legal limit for drinking and driving of .08.

Authorities say Malin's SUV plowed into a parked Middleton Police squad car on Gammon Road. The complaint says the impact shoved the squad car into another police squad car parked ahead of it.

Authorities say the officers from the squad cars were conducting a drunken driving investigation and a suspect was in one of the damaged squad cars, but was unhurt. The officers were outside their vehicles and jumped away from danger when the collision took place.

According to the complaint, Malin told officers he saw no lights on the police squad car he hit.

Malin makes his initial court appearance in connection with the incident next week.