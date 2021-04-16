Prosecutors offer no jail time to women accused in attack on state senator

MADISON (WKOW) -- The two women accused of beating a state senator have been offered a deal by prosecutors that would include no jail time and deferred prosecution.

Samantha Hamer and Kerida O'Reilly are charged for battering Sen. Tim Carpenter during a night of unrest on the Capitol square last June.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office offered the pair the chance to enter the deferred prosecution program. If they complete the program, their charges would be dropped.

The deal was offered at a court appearance for the two women April 7, according to court records.

Carpenter came away with a concussion and a broken nose.

After the assault, the senator tried to get to the Capitol but collapsed. A 27 News crew helped him until an ambulance got there.