Reedsburg man arrested for break-in, sexual assault

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- Reedsburg police arrested a local man they claim broke into a residence Tuesday and sexually assaulted a woman.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

36-year-old Anthony D. Hollingsworth was taken to the Sauk County Jail, according to a post on Facebook from the Reedsburg Police Department.

Reedsburg police said they took a report of the break-in and sexual assault at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. The man who committed the assault had left the residence.

Authorities found and arrested Hollingsworth for second-degree sexual assault and obstructing an officer by providing a false name. He has been charged with both crimes along with burglary, according to online court records.