Senate Democrats urge Biden to deny funds for Brazil Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — More than a dozen Senate Democrats have sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden complaining of a woeful environmental track record by his Brazilian counterpart and urging him to condition any support for Amazon preservation on significant progress reducing deforestation. The letter sent Friday to the White House comes just days before Biden is expected to meet with Jair Bolsonaro and other foreign leaders at a U.S.-organized climate summit. It was was a major plank of his campaign pledge to more aggressively fight climate change. The missive seems aimed at curtailing a fledgling bid by the Bolsonaro to secure billions of dollars in foreign aid.