Surge in violence rattles Haiti as poverty, fear deepens

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A surge in violence is rattling Haiti and forcing families deeper into poverty to pay ransoms. Others have overturned their routines in hopes they won’t be the next victim. Kidnapping has become so common that radio stations often broadcast pleas for help: “Please do not kill him.” “Please help me raise money for ransom.” “Please help me find the body.” And police seem overwhelmed. At least four police officers were killed last month during a failed raid on the stronghold of a criminal gang so bold it even held the bodies of the slain officers hostage