Ukraine, France and Germany hold security talks

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding talks with his French and German counterparts amid growing tensions with Russia, which has deployed troops at the border with the country. Zelenskyy is traveling to Paris to meet with Emmanuel Macron during a working lunch at the Elysee presidential palace. Both heads of state will then talk via videoconference with Germany’s Angela Merkel, Macron’s office said. The talks come as Ukraine and the West have sounded alarms in recent weeks about the concentration of troops along Russia’s border, a buildup that the U.S. and NATO have described as the largest since 2014.