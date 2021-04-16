UnityPoint Health – Meriter makes effort to ‘go green’

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health - Meriter is making a change in its operating rooms in an effort to go green.

Meriter performs more than 9,500 surgeries a year and says certain inhaled anesthetics used during those procedures can have a significant impact on the environment.

The anesthetic being used for an hour is the equivalent to driving a car for 1,800 miles.

The health care provider now plans to only use a type of inhaled anesthetic that has a much lower impact, equal to about the same as driving a car for just 38 miles.

Anesthesiologist Dr. Lisa Reinke said, "These decisions were very easy to make, because it's doing the right thing, both for the patient and the environment."

The hospital is also taking steps to increase its recycling practices in the operating room.