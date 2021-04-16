US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, shared sensitive information from Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik, a business associate of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence. But Thursday’s Treasury statement was the first time the U.S. government had so directly drawn a connection from the Trump campaign to Kremlin intelligence. Kilimnik was one of 32 people and entities sanctioned by the U.S. government for interference in the 2020 election.