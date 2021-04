TOWN OF PORTER (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a man who died in a crash Monday, after completing his autopsy.

According to a news release from the office, Matthew Fritz, 39, died at the scene after a single-car crash Monday afternoon. Fritz crashed in the Town of Porter, just west of Edgerton.

The crash is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.