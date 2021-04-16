Pleasant weekend ahead

The complete 27 Storm Track forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy the pleasant conditions because cooler air, along with a rain/snow mix, is in the forecast.

A high pressure system that's moving in from the northwest is going to keep our skies quiet and our winds light throughout the weekend. High pressure systems are sometimes called our Fair Weather Friend because they bring light winds and open skies; southern Wisconsin will feel the light winds but not necessarily the completely clear/mostly clear skies.

The nice conditions throughout the weekend mean get outdoors and enjoy the quiet conditions while you can!

Because starting Monday, a cold front will swing southeast that will bring not only cooler air but also our latest chance for a rain/snow mix.

The cold front will pass on Monday but the coolest air won't be felt until Tuesday into Tuesday night. The 27 meteorologists will watch how the front progresses late Monday since that'll help determine who will see the rain/snow mix into Tuesday too.

Keep in mind, since ground temperatures have been above freezing and our temperatures will climb above freezing during the daytime hours... whatever frozen precip does fall will melt quickly. However, if you have outdoors plants you'll want to either bring them in or cover them up to protect them from the cooler air.