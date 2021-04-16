WIAA names next executive director

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's (WIAA) Board of Control announced Stephanie Hauser as the next executive director.

Dave Anderson, the current executive director, is set to retire on July 31, 2021. Hauser will start in the role in July, working in the transition with Anderson.

Board of Control President Eric Russell said, “Stephanie brings great experience, plans and excitement to the position, and we are proud to have her represent the membership.”

Hauser has served as an assistant director with the association since joining the executive staff on July 6, 2015. Since then, she has lead the Conference Realignment Task Force Committee, created the WIAA Award of Excellence and Spirit of Sport Award, implemented a fifth division in softball, established innovative co-op team classifications in gymnastics, and much more.

“I am grateful and so proud to have been offered the opportunity to serve our diverse membership and to move education-based athletics forward,” Hauser said. “Our member schools are facing challenging times, and I look forward to supporting and involving them in the process as we embrace this new chapter together.”