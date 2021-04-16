Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mayor of a Minneapolis suburb that’s seen nightly protests after a white police officer fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright contends police are overreacting to demonstrators and should scale back their tactics. Brooklyn Center Mayor Tim Elliott said at a news conference that he doesn’t agree with police using pepper spray, tear gas and paintballs during demonstrations. The City Council passed a resolution banning city officers from using tear gas and other tactics against demonstrators. The city’s stance has left leaders of other law enforcement agencies helping to control demonstrators confused. Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson sent Elliott a letter Wednesday asking if he still wanted his department’s help.