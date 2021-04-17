3 arrested after target practice gunfire hits cars on Interstate

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Three people face charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after bullets flew into cars driving on I-90 Saturday afternoon.

Dane County sheriff's officials say around 2:15 p.m. a caller reported windows of his vehicle shattered while he was driving on I-90 near Madison.

As deputies responded to try to figure out what caused the damage, two more callers reported similar damage they also believed was caused by gunshots.

Deputies narrowed their search to the town of Cottage Grove and say they found three people shooting target practice on Vilas Road. Officials say the interstate was just a few hundred yards behind the targets, so errant rounds ended up hitting vehicles passing by.

Bryan R. Spangler, 44, of Cottage Grove, Jon D. Zimmerman, 50, of Oak Creek, and Jeffrey Zimmerman, 48, from Wabasha, were all arrested and booked into Dane County Jail.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. If you were driving on I-90 in the area at the time and you have damage from gun fire, you should contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.