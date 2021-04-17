Skip to Content

After child death, US says to stop using Peloton treadmill

NEW YORK (AP) — Safety regulators are warning people with kids and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and nearly 40 others were injured. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Saturday that it received reports of children and a pet being pulled, pinned and entrapped under the rear roller of the treadmill. The results have included fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. New York-based Peloton said in a news release the warning was “inaccurate and misleading.” It says there’s no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it.

Associated Press

