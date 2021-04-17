Cahill expected to start for the Pirates against Brewers

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-6)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Cahill (0-1, 8.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Pirates +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee hit .223 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last season.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits with 2.4 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.