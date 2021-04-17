Crowd protests police violence at state Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- A small crowd held a demonstration against police brutality at the Wisconsin state Capitol on Saturday.

Several people spoke on the steps of the Capitol during the rally. Many had signs, calling out police violence, remembering people killed in recent encounters with police, and declaring Black lives matter.

A police officer shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo after a chase in Chicago in late March. Police say the boy had a handgun on him before the shooting. Body camera footage released Thursday shows him appearing to drop the gun and raise his hands before he was shot.

Police shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday. Body camera footage shows the officer yelling "taser" before firing the gun. Police said it was an accident and she has now been charged with manslaughter.

Organizers said they wanted to get information out about those recent shootings but also to call for an end to qualified immunity in Wisconsin. They say it can unfairly protect officers when they use force.

"We don't want that anymore. We're trying to change the stuff like that. And also just mainly, like Black lives and how we matter. You know, like, to some people out there we are just nothing. And that doesn't make sense to me. And we want to change that," said Ferguson, an activist at the rally.

Black Umbrella Global helped organize the demonstration. They also had a vigil Monday night for Wright.