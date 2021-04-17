Deputies investigate two deaths in Watertown

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 52-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in the city of Watertown.

Deputies said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 900 block of Country Lane.

Watertown Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office also assisted investigators in the response.

The sheriff's office reported the man killed the teenager, then himself. No one else is believed to be involved with the deaths.

Law enforcement wants Watertown residents to know there is no active threat to the community.

Authorities are withholding names until family is notified.