Deputies: One flown to hospital after crash with semi

TOWNSHIP OF FOX LAKE (WKOW) -- Officials took one driver via MedFlight to UW Hospital after a crash with a semi.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of CTH A and CTH C.

Deputies reported a Jeep was driving west on CTH C, and a semi truck that was towing an enclosed box trailer was heading north on CTH A. The Jeep didn't stop at the stop sign and was hit by the semi.

Law enforcement said the 77-year-old driver was the only one in the Jeep. The driver was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital, where she was immediately flown by MedFlight helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

The 48-year-old driver was the only one in the semi and was not injured in the crash, according to officials.

Deputies said CTH A was closed for about five hours while the scene was being cleared.

The office was assisted by the Fox Lake Fire Department, Fox Lake EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, MedFlight, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, and the Dodge County Highway Department.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the incident.